Samuel (hamstring) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samuel injured his right hamstring during a Week 5 win at Seattle, resulting in two missed games before the 49ers' Week 8 bye. Head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Oct. 26 that Samuel has a chance to return this Sunday against the Raiders, but the wide receiver likely will need to practice in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday to put himself in a position to do so.