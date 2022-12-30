Samuel (knee) didn't appear to do much during the early portion of Friday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel worked out Wednesday and returned to a limited practice Thursday, sparking some hope he might return for Sunday's game in Las Vegas. Wagoner believes Samuel is more likely to come back Week 18, though at that point it might only be a in a limited role to warm up for the postseason if the 49ers don't have much left to play for in terms of seeding. In any case, Samuel hasn't yet been ruled out for Week 17 and could perhaps still push for a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report if he looks good in practice.