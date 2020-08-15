Samuel (foot) is not expected to be available Week 1 according to coach Kyle Shanahan, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

This should surprise only the most optimistic of 49ers fans, as Samuel's surgery and ensuing 10-to-12 week recovery timeline already put him precariously close to the start of the regular season, without factoring in practice time to regain some conditioning and get reps within the offense. Both Shanahan and general manager John Lynch left open just a sliver of hope in their comments with the media about an opening-season debut, but based on other NFL players who have suffered the injury recently, a cautious approach has seemingly stymied the possible risk of aggravating the issue down the road.