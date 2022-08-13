Samuel isn't on pace to play in Friday's preseason game against the Packers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The same goes for fellow wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle and running back Elijah Mitchell, meaning second-year quarterback Trey Lance will be operating without most of the 49ers' top skill-position talent. Without Samuel and Aiyuk in the lineup, the team's available wide receivers are Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray and Ray-Ray McCloud, among others.