Samuel (knee) wasn't listed on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After the preseason concluded, it was revealed that Samuel was tending to a bruise behind his knee. He proceeded to miss a week of drills, but he returned to the field Monday and didn't have any limitations at the first official session of Week 1 prep, fulfilling the lack of worry about the injury. With his health confirmed, Samuel will gear up for Sunday's visit to Chicago, where he'll be working with new starting quarterback Trey Lance.