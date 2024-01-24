Samuel (shoulder) won't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel hurt his shoulder on the opening drive of Saturday's 24-21 win over Green Bay and ended up playing three snaps in the first quarter, six in the second quarter and none after halftime. His absence Wednesday isn't the best sign, but the more important factor will be his participation Thursday (or lack thereof) when the Niners hold a more intense practice rather than a walkthrough. No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings stepped up big in Samuel's absence Saturday, playing 65 percent of snaps in the second half en route to a 5-61-1 receiving line on six targets. Chris Conley also played more, taking 51 percent of snaps post-halftime while catching his lone target for 17 yards.