The 49ers ruled Samuel (hamstring) out for Sunday's game at Seattle, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As expected, Samuel will miss at least one contest due to the strained hamstring that he suffered this past Sunday in New England. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Packers, but a more realistic expectation is the 49ers' Week 10 outing at New Orleans on Sunday, Nov. 15. With Samuel sidelined again, San Francisco will turn to Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis at wide receiver.