Samuel (shoulder) isn't practicing Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It comes as no surprise given that Samuel was unable to return to Sunday's loss to the Browns after exiting in the first half. He does have an extra day to prepare with the 49ers facing the Vikings on Monday Night Football this week, and a return to practice Friday would mark a big step in the right direction. Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud are the primary candidates to get more snaps than usual if Samuel ends up inactive Monday.