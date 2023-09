Samuel (ribs) wasn't spotted at Monday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samuel emerged from this past Thursday's win over the Giants with sore ribs, so his status will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Added context with regard to the wideout's Week 4 status will arrive no later than Wednesday, when the 49ers' first official practice/injury report of the week is posted.