Samuel (shoulder) won't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel hurt his left shoulder on the opening drive of Saturday's 24-21 win over Green Bay in the divisional round and ended up playing three snaps in the first quarter, six in the second quarter and none after halftime. His absence Wednesday isn't the best sign for his chances of playing Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Lions, but the more important factor will be his participation -- or lack thereof -- Thursday, when the Niners hold a more intense practice rather than a walkthrough. No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings stepped up following Samuel's early exit against the Packers, playing 65 percent of snaps in the second half en route to a 5-61-1 receiving line on six targets. Chris Conley also played more, taking 51 percent of snaps post-halftime while catching his lone target for a 17-yard gain.