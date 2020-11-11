Samuel (hamstring) isn't participating in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Samuel was ruled out of the 49ers' Week 9 matchup with the Packers beforehand due to a hamstring injury, but he joined a couple of his fellow wide receivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to being a "high-risk" close contact of Kendrick Bourne (illness). Removed from the list last Friday, Samuel still is unable to get on the field, a result of the aforementioned injury suffered Week 7. The 49ers have a Week 11 bye upcoming, so they may opt to hold him out Sunday at New Orleans with the hope he's healthy by a Nov. 29 divisional game with the Rams. In the end, though, Samuel does have two more chances to practice this week before San Francisco makes a ruling on his potential to play.