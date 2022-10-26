Samuel (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samuel played 86 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but he came out of the game with a hamstring injury and was deemed day-to-day by coach Kyle Shanahan.&nbsp;If Samuel can't play this Sunday against the Rams, it'll mean more snaps for Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud, and possibly extra targets for Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

