Samuel (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Samuel played 86 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but he came out of the game with a hamstring injury and was deemed day-to-day by coach Kyle Shanahan. If Samuel can't play this Sunday against the Rams, it'll mean more snaps for Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud, and possibly extra targets for Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.
More News
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Held in check by KC•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Collects 90 yards on nine touches•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Finds end zone again Sunday•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Spectacular 57-yard TD in MNF win•
-
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Gets 10 touches for 79 yards•