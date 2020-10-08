Samuel (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel was activated from IR and made his season debut Week 4 against the Eagles, hauling in all three targets for 35 yards and recording a 10-yard carry. He proceeded to avoid the injury report entirely Wednesday, so his listing on Thursday's version will be of keen interest.
