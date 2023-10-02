Samuel (knee/ribs) had three carries for six yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 35-16 win over the Cardinals.

Samuel was able to suit up after carrying a questionable tag due to sore ribs suffered in last Sunday's win over the Rams. Fantasy managers may not have noticed that the star player was active when looking at Sunday's box score alone, but he was on the field for the majority of San Francisco's offensive snaps. ESPN's Nick Wagoner confirmed that Deebo's name was not on the 49ers' list of post-game injuries, which would make his lack of involvement a strategic move from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Barring any follow-up announcements from the team, a healthy Samuel should see plenty of action in a primetime showdown against the Cowboys next Sunday.