Samuel won't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Samuel played 60 of the 49ers' 66 offensive snaps during the divisional-round win over Dallas, but he failed to make any splash plays as the offense was stymied by the Cowboys' athletic defense. The star wideout didn't appear to have gotten injured at any point during the contest, so his absence from practice Wednesday due to the ankle issue may just be maintenance-related after he missed Weeks 15 through 17 with an ankle sprain as well as an MCL sprain. Assuming Samuel is able to get back on the field for practice in some capacity by Friday, he should be in good shape to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles, per Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.
