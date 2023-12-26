Samuel finished with four receptions on 12 targets for 47 yards while rushing twice for seven yards in Monday's 33-19 loss to Baltimore.

Samuel was out of sync with Brock Purdy (neck) on Monday after the quarterback threw two first-half interceptions while targeting his top wideout. Things never improved for the duo in the second half after Purdy missed hitting a wide-open Samuel on a slant to begin the drive following his fourth interception. Deebo returned the mistake a couple of plays later when he flat-out dropped a third-down pass that hit him in the hands, resulting in another stalled drive for San Francisco. Initial reports indicate that the neck injury Purdy suffered in the loss was not serious, which should afford both he and Samuel golden opportunities for "get right" games against Washington's league-worst defense on Dec. 31.