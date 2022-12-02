Samuel (quadriceps) didn't practice Thursday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
After being limited Wednesday due to a quad issue, Samuel wasn't among his teammates during the media-access portion of Thursday's session, but the eventual confirmation of an absence may have stemmed from the 49ers not wanting to press their luck under rainy conditions. As a result, his listing on Friday's injury report may be telling for his ability to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins. If he does enough to be available ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, Samuel could be in line for a bit more backfield work with Elijah Mitchell (ankle) out 6-to-8 weeks and Christian McCaffrey, who returned to a limited practice Thursday, also dealing with a knee concern.