Samuel (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com earlier Wednesday that the 49ers' primary backfield options Christian McCaffrey (calf), Elijah Mitchell (groin) and Samuel wouldn't mix into drills to kick off prep for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia. While McCaffrey and Mitchell weren't seen during the open portion of Wednesday's session, Samuel was present and took part in some individual work, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. There's a chance Samuel maintains practice limitations Thursday and Friday as a precautionary measure, but his ankle issue doesn't appear as if it'll impact his availability this weekend.
