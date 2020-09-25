Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel (foot) has looked good running routes and should return to practice next week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

A Week 4 return has been the goal ever since Samuel was placed on injured reserve. His availability for next Sunday's game against the Eagles remains uncertain, but it sounds like he'll at least make it back to the practice field, where the 49ers can then evaluate his health and explosiveness. The Niners certainly could use the help, as they're currently preparing to face the Giants in Week 3 without QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), TE George Kittle (knee) and RBs Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee) in the lineup. Samuel should be a crucial part of the offense whenever he's ready, whether he's catching passes from Garoppolo or Nick Mullens.