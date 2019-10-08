49ers' Deebo Samuel: One catch Monday

Samuel had one reception (three targets) for three yards in Monday's 31-3 win over Cleveland.

The entire San Francisco receiving corps outside of George Kittle and Marquise Goodwin were limited to three targets or fewer in a game dominated by the running backs. The low volume left many undesirable stat lines, and Samuel's was no different. The rookie's output has fluctuated through four contests, making it hard to trust the wideout on a weekly basis. There could be more targets available for Samuel and his fellow auxiliary options against an uncharacteristically poor Rams passing defense next week, but there is too much risk here to gamble outside of deeper leagues.