49ers' Deebo Samuel: Picks up shoulder injury

Samuel sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

Prior to his fourth-quarter departure, Samuel hauled in four of six targets for a team-high (at the time) 82 yards. Deemed questionable to return, his status will be one to watch throughout the week if he's unable to get back on the field.

