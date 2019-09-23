Samuel had three catches on four targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over Pittsburgh.

Samuel's production settled in between his poor Week 1 and strong Week 2 outputs. The rookie still led all wide receivers in yardage on a day where Jimmy Garoppolo spread the ball evenly among his wideouts. Even in his strong showing last week, Samuel still finished fourth in terms of offensive snaps, making it tough to rely on the receiver until he can carve out a larger role, possibly later this season. The 49ers have a bye week coming up, but will face the Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 5.