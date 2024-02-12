Samuel (hamstring) finished with three receptions (11 targets) for 33 yards while rushing three times for eight yards in Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Samuel went down clutching his hamstring early in the second half and had to miss roughly five minutes of game time while being examined on the sidelines. The physical wideout eventually returned and got involved on a couple of short gains in the fourth quarter to help San Francisco keep its Lombardi hopes alive. Deebo's heroic effort was still not enough to topple the reigning champs after the 49ers fell to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years. The 27-year-old produced strong results from a fantasy standpoint in 2023, scoring 12 total touchdowns while going over 1,000 all-purpose yards for the second time as a pro. Samuel will have to lick his wounds this offseason before running it back with San Francisco for the second year of a three-year, $71.5 million contract extension both sides signed in 2022.