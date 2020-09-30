The 49ers opened the 21-day practice window for Samuel (foot) on Wednesday.
Samuel is now eligible to resume practicing, and the 49ers will have three weeks to add him to the active roster. San Francisco could technically activate Samuel in time for him to suit up versus the Eagles on Sunday night, but the team is expected to wait until Week 5 against the Dolphins rather than rush the second-year pro back. Kendrick Bourne and Brandon Aiyuk will continue to serve as the team's top wideouts until Samuel is able to return, with Trent Taylor, Mohamed Sanu and Dante Pettis all handling depth roles.