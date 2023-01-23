Samuel had four receptions (seven targets) for 45 yards and rushed for 11 yards on four attempts in Sunday's 19-12 playoff win over Dallas.

Samuel was unable to reproduce the gaudy totals from his impressive wild-card performance as San Francisco's offense was finally stymied with Brock Purdy under center. The dual-threat wideout still led all receivers in touches and targets, but he wasn't able to break off one of his signature big-splash plays. Samuel and the 49ers will head to Philadelphia for the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.