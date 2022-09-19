Samuel caught five of six targets for 44 yards and carried the ball four times for 53 yards in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seahawks.

Most of his production on the ground came on a 51-yard scamper on the 49ers' second possession that helped set up a field goal, and Samuel likely would have posted even bigger numbers had the game been more competitive in the second half. The team's offense has reverted to its 2021 look with Elijah Mitchell (knee) on IR and Trey Lance (ankle) now out as well, leaving Jimmy Garoppolo under center, but given his usage last year that only bodes well for Samuel's touch volume and production heading into a Week 3 clash with the Broncos.