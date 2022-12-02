Samuel (quad) didn't do much at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Friday that Samuel is dealing with a deep thigh bruise from a hard hit he took in last week's 13-0 win over the Saints (i.e., it's unrelated to the hamstring injury that had Samuel on the injury report last week). The star wide receiver could end up a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, after sandwiching limited practices Wednesday and Friday around an absence Thursday. Possibilities for the weekend include being active and handling a lesser-than-usual role, though Samuel typically has taken on full workloads when playing through injuries/pain.