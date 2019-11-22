49ers' Deebo Samuel: Questionable to face Packers

Samuel (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

All eyes will be on the 49ers' inactive list Sunday evening, with Samuel, Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle (knee/ankle) considered game-time decisions ahead of the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. It's a good sign for the Niners that all three players were able to practice in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, potentially setting up a situation where Jimmy Garoppolo has all his key pass catchers available. However, coach Kyle Shanahan hasn't been willing to provide much insight, so it's best to view the entire group as truly questionable. Samuel, Sanders and Kittle all wore no-contact jerseys at Friday's practice.