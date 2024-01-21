Samuel is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return to Saturday's divisional-round contest against Green Bay, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Samuel exited after a catch in the first quarter and went to the medical tent. He was initially deemed questionable to return with a head injury and was subsequently cleared to return. However, Samuel then ran to the locker room during the 49ers' next offensive drive and is now being called questionable to return again, this time with a shoulder issue. Jauan Jennings would likely be in line for more work in the passing game of Samuel is unable to re-enter the contest.