Samuel (hamstring) had two receptions (six targets) for 24 yards to go along with four rushing attempts for 27 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.

Samuel returned from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury after practicing in full this week. The dual threat wasn't visibly limited, exhibiting his signature explosiveness on a couple of hard runs. The four carries and six targets are in line with Samuel's season averages, so concerns over the return of Elijah Mitchell (knee) and the addition of Christian McCaffrey cutting into his usage were put to rest. Samuel will look to follow up this down game with a strong performance against a vulnerable Arizona defense next Monday.