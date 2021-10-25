Samuel had seven receptions (11 targets) for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Colts.

Samuel did not record a rushing attempt for the first time since Week 1, and he also lost a fumble in the heavy rain at Levi's Stadium. That's where the bad news ends, as the dynamic wideout posted his third 100-yard game with a score through six contests this year. The 49ers offense looked lost for extended periods Sunday, but Samuel is proving to be an asset that can produce regardless of the situation surrounding him. The third-year wideout is about as must-start as they come for next week's tilt against the Bears.