Samuel caught five of six targets for 26 yards and a touchdown while also adding 44 yards on three carries and 49 kickoff-return yards during Sunday's 24-14 win over the Broncos.

Samuel was able to reach the end zone for the second straight week, reeling in a one-yard touchdown from quarterback Brock Purdy in the third quarter. The wide receiver went without a target in Week 3, but he has now registered at least four targets in each of the team's other three contests. Samuel has now caught 14 of 17 targets for 185 yards and three touchdowns while also adding seven rushes for 74 yards and 231 yards as a kick returner over four games in 2026.