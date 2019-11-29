49ers' Deebo Samuel: Ready to play

Samuel (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Samuel had no problem playing through the same ailment last week, catching both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in a 37-8 win over the Packers. A matchup with Baltimore's first-rate secondary appears tricky, but the bright side of a difficult matchup is that it should lead to more passing volume for Jimmy Garoppolo.