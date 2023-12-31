Samuel recorded five receptions on six targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Commanders. He also had three carries for 35 yards.

Samuel was overshadowed by Brandon Aiyuk as a receiver, though he tallied the 49ers' first touchdown of the game with a two-yard reception. He was otherwise limited to low-impact gains, resulting in a relatively muted stat line and his third-straight game with fewer than 50 receiving yards. Samuel and the other 49ers' starters may not see much of the field in Week 18 against the Rams as the team has locked in the top seed in the NFC.