Samuel (quadriceps) was limited at Thursday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As Samuel did Wednesday, allowing him just one more opportunity to log a full session before the 49ers potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers. He was listed as questionable on the final Week 13 injury report but eventually cleared to play this past Sunday versus the Dolphins on his way to 10 touches for 63 yards from scrimmage on an 82 percent share of snaps. Whether or not Samuel receives the same treatment this week remains to be seen.
