49ers' Deebo Samuel: Return to action imminent

Coach Kyle Shanahan expects Samuel (groin) to return to action this week, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Samuel suffered a groin strain Week 6 and didn't practice at all before getting ruled out for Week 7 on Friday. With a matchup against the Panthers on tap Sunday, his first chance to make an impact on the practice field arrives Wednesday. Assuming he makes enough progress to return this weekend, Samuel likely would impact Kendrick Bourne's place in the pecking order among 49ers wide receivers.