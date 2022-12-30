Samuel (knee/ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Samuel was spotted on the practice field during the media-access portion of Thursday's session catching passes during individual drills, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. The activity was enough for Samuel to go down as limited and also fulfill coach Kyle Shanahan's sentiment that the wide receiver may be able to take part in the second practice of Week 17 prep. It's unclear if Samuel has a chance to suit up Sunday at Las Vegas, but Friday's injury report could include questionable next to his name, making his status one to continue to watch as the weekend approaches.