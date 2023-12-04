Samuel caught all four of his targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns while adding 22 rushing yards and another score off of three carries in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Eagles.

Samuel elevated his game for this benchmark matchup between NFC contenders by scoring rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same game for the first time this season. He even handled kickoff returns in place of Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs), gaining 60 yards on two attempts. The dual-threat superstar has scored touchdowns in four consecutive games since returning from San Francisco's Week 9 bye. Samuel's massive performance brings him up to 750 combined yards and seven touchdowns through 10 active games as San Francisco prepares to face Seattle for the second time in three weeks next Sunday.