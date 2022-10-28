Samuel (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Samuel didn't practice at all this week and now has a chance to get more rest with the 49ers heading on bye in Week 9. As for Sunday, Samuel's absence increased the target projections for Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, while the WR snaps figure to go to some combination of Ray-Ray McCloud, Jauan Jennings (questionable - hamstring) and Danny Gray. For Samuel, the next chance to play is Nov. 13 against the Chargers.