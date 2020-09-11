Samuel (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic about Samuel returning from mid-June foot surgery for Week 1, but the wideout never even made it to the practice field this week, instead remaining focused on his rehab. With no report of a setback, it's possible Samuel could return as soon as Week 2 or 3. In the meantime, the 49ers will rely on some combination of Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Richie James, plus rookie first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring, questionable) if he's available. Bourne, Taylor, Pettis and Aiyuk are the favorites to see Week 1 snaps and targets.