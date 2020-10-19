Samuel hauled in all six of his targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Rams.

After starting the year in injured reserve and getting eased back into action, Samuel finally posted a line his fantasy owners were hoping for when they drafted him this season. The 24-year-old put his athleticism on display, starting three of his receptions well behind the line of scrimmage and turning them into big gains (one of which went in the end zone). Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) -- who also dealt with an injury early in the season -- looked like his former healthy self as well, which bodes well for this QB-WR tandem going forward. Now that we have seen him without restrictions, Samuel should rank high enough to warrant starting in most formats when the 49ers take on the Patriots in Week 7.