Samuel caught five of seven targets for 87 yards and a touchdown and added seven yards on two carries during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.

After a poor debut in which he lost a fumble, the rookie came into his own on Sunday. Samuel caught his first career touchdown on a quick, two-yard out cut early in the third quarter, putting the 49ers up by three scores. He also finished the game with a team-high seven targets. He'll look to keep improving against a suddenly 0-2 Steelers squad.