49ers' Deebo Samuel: Scores first career touchdown
Samuel caught five of seven targets for 87 yards and a touchdown and added seven yards on two carries during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.
After a poor debut in which he lost a fumble, the rookie came into his own on Sunday. Samuel caught his first career touchdown on a quick, two-yard out cut early in the third quarter, putting the 49ers up by three scores. He also finished the game with a team-high seven targets. He'll look to keep improving against a suddenly 0-2 Steelers squad.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...