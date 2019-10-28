49ers' Deebo Samuel: Scores in unconventional fashion
Samuel caught all three of his targets for 19 yards Sunday, and he also rushed twice for 29 yards and a touchdown in a 51-13 win over Carolina.
Samuel had a quiet day as a receiver, but he was able to do most of his damage as a runner. Coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up the same jet sweep play for his rookie wideout on both carries, and Samuel cut his second attempt back inside and hit pay dirt for the second time in six games. Usual starter Marquise Goodwin missed Sunday's contest for personal reasons, so new acquisition Emmanuel Sanders took his spot in the starting lineup, but it was Samuel -- and not Dante Pettis -- who started opposite the veteran. The latter had started every game he has been healthy for up until this point, so this could signal a change in the depth chart moving forward. It will be interesting to see who ends up starting alongside Sanders against the Cardinals on Thursday (assuming Goodwin is available), but it appears that Samuel will occupy one of the three primary WR slots.
