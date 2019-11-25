49ers' Deebo Samuel: Scores with limited touches

Samuel (shoulder) caught both of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-8 win over Green Bay.

Samuel was able to suit up and start alongside Emmanuel Sanders (ribs), but it was the former banged up wideout who was able to make the bigger fantasy impact. The true receiving star of the night was, tight end George Kittle (ankle), who put up a monstrous stat line while returning from an injury of his own. So long as Kittle is on the field, the rest of the receiving corps will play second fiddle to the tight end in terms of attention from Jimmy Garoppolo. Samuel has certainly put himself into consideration for more looks after an impressive two-week run (16 receptions for 246 yards) where he took over as the team's top wideout, but he may be tough to trust as a sure-fire starter against the Ravens if the receiving unit is at full strength.