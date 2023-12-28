Samuel (neck) is taking part in Thursday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 49ers will post their second Week 17 injury report later Thursday, when it will be known whether Samuel was a limited or full participant in his return to practice after he was estimated as a limited participant for Wednesday's walkthrough. Either way, Samuel's ability to get back on the field in some capacity is a reassuring sign that his sprained neck won't be anything that puts his status for Sunday's game in Washington in jeopardy.