Samuel (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Dallas, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Samuel was back on the practice field this week for the first time since injuring his right hamstring in Week 5 at Seattle, turning in limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. It was enough to get the clear to return to action this weekend. With Mike Evans (Achilles) out again, Samuel likely will be among the top WRs at the disposal of QB Brock Purdy along with newcomer Keenan Allen, Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Watkins.