Samuel started Saturday's exhibition game against Denver, converting three targets into two receptions for 39 yards before exiting with the rest of the starters.

Samuel made his preseason debut alongside starting quarterback Brock Purdy (elbow) on Saturday, and the duo connected for a 25-yard gain on the game's first offensive play. The fantasy star did not receive a carry in Saturday's exhibition, and he could lose a few rushing attempts to Christian McCaffrey over the course of the season. That said, perhaps Samuel runs more routes as a true wideout to challenge his high-water mark of 77 receptions through his four years in the league.