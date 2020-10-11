Samuel (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, "should be good [to play]," a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Samuel was sidelined for the 49ers' final two practices of the week due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, but the wideout has since passed through all protocols and is on track to suit up Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Making his season debut in last week's loss to the Eagles after missing the 49ers' first three games while recovering from June surgery to address a Jones fracture in his foot, Samuel played 25 of the 49ers' 73 offensive snaps (34 percent) and finished with three catches for 35 yards and one carry for 10 yards. Samuel should be ready for a larger workload Sunday with surgery further in the rear-view mirror, but coach Kyle Shanahan may not be prepared for him to handle the 70-plus-percent snap shares that fellow starting receivers Kendrick Bourne and Brandon Aiyuk have routinely taken on this season.