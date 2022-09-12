Samuel rushed eight times for 52 yards and a touchdown (one lost fumble) while catching just two of eight targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Bears.

There were rough weather conditions at Soldier Field for both team's passing attacks, but Samuel's dual-positionality allowed him to still provide his fantasy managers with a strong line. Trey Lance struggled to get on the same page with his strongest offensive weapon left standing following the early losses of George Kittle (groin) and Elijah Mitchell (knee). Deebo could continue to get heavy run at both of his positions if Mitchell's knee injury is confirmed to be a long-term one. Standing sturdy with a 6-foot, 215-pound frame, the fantasy superstar has the build to handle such a workload. Despite the 49ers' underwhelming 2022 debut, Samuel's fantasy managers have to feel good heading into a home matchup against the Seahawks next Sunday.