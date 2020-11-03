Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel (hamstring) won't play Thursday versus the Packers, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee
After injuring his hamstring Week 7, Samuel was expected to miss multiple games, and indeed Shanahan's proclamation means the wide receiver will sit out for a second consecutive contest. With George Kittle (foot) likely out for the rest of the season, viable receivers are far and few between in San Francisco at the moment. In Samuel's stead, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor can expect an uptick in usage.